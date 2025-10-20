Family Tip Stops Possible Attack at World's Busiest Airport

A potential tragedy was averted at the world's busiest airport on Monday, thanks to a tip from his family and a coordinated police response. Authorities arrested Billy Joe Cagle inside Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after his family warned police he was armed and on his way to "shoot it up." While Cagle was unarmed at the time of his arrest, police say they found an AR-15 rifle in his pickup truck parked outside, CNN reports. Cagle, a resident of Cartersville, around an hour north of Atlanta, faces multiple charges including terroristic threats, attempted aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum called the incident a "tragedy averted." The chief said family members told Cartersville police around 9:40am "that he was streaming on social media that he was headed to the airport, in their words, 'to shoot it up,'" the New York Times reports. Cartersville police notified Atlanta police, but "what we didn't know is that Mr. Cagle had already arrived at the airport," Schierbaum said. He said Cagle, who arrived at the airport around 9:30am and parked directly outside, "seemed to be very interested" in the extremely crowded TSA check-in area.

Speaking at a press conference, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said: "This individual did have a semi-automatic weapon, and this individual was mentally challenged. And when you have those combinations together, it can turn out to be deadly." Schierbaum credited the family's actions for preventing what could have been a deadly attack. "We're here today briefing you on a success and not a tragedy, because a family saw something and said something," he said.