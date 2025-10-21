Cops: Woman Sparks Deadly Fire Trying to Kill Cockroach

A South Korean woman's attempt to kill a cockroach with a homemade flamethrower ended with her accidentally setting her apartment building on fire, resulting in a neighbor's death, according to police in Osan, about 20 miles south of Seoul. Authorities say the woman in her 20s used a lighter and flammable spray to target the insect—an improvised method she'd reportedly used before, inspired by social media. However, this time, the flames spread, quickly engulfing her home and parts of the wider apartment complex, the BBC reports.

A couple living on the fifth floor with their 2-month-old baby found themselves trapped by smoke. They managed to pass their infant to a neighbor in an adjacent building, just a few feet away, per Ynet News. The husband was then able to climb to the other building, but the woman—a Chinese national in her 30s—fell during her attempt. She died later at a hospital. Police, who are seeking an arrest warrant for the woman who allegedly started the fire, say she could face charges of causing death by negligence. Eight other residents were treated for smoke inhalation.