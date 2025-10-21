Pardoned Rioter Accused of Threat to Kill Hakeem Jeffries

A pardoned Capitol rioter faces serious new charges after allegedly threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, reports CBS News . Court documents say Christopher Moynihan, 34, made threats in text messages, including a vow to assassinate Jeffries before his speech at the Economic Club of New York this week. "I cannot allow this terrorist to live," Moynihan wrote, according to prosecutors. Another line they cited: "Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated, I will kill him for the future."

Moynihan now faces a charge of making a terroristic threat—a felony—and is due in court Thursday in Dutchess County, New York, per WABC. Authorities say Moynihan is the first pardoned Capitol rioter to face charges for threatening violence against a member of Congress. In his earlier case, prosecutors identified Moynihan as one of the first rioters to breach police barricades on Jan. 6, 2021, and said he was among the small group who made it onto the Senate floor, where he rifled through a senator's notebook, per the New York Post.

He had been serving a 21-month sentence before his pardon by President Trump nine months ago. The case comes amid a broader surge in threats against lawmakers, with Capitol Police reporting over 14,000 threat investigations so far in 2025—already surpassing last year's total, per CBS.