3M Helps Push Dow to New All-Time High

In the more representative S&P 500 index, General Motors helped lead the way and rallied 14.9% after reporting stronger quarterly results than analysts expected, while also raising its forecasts for some full-year financial targets. CEO Mary Barra said the company is moving quickly to reduce its losses in 2026 and beyond for its electric-vehicle business, as "it is now clear" that EV adoption will be lower than planned. RTX, the aerospace and defense company, rose 7.7%, and Coca-Cola climbed 4.1% after they likewise reported profit for the latest quarter that topped Wall Street's profit expectations.

Warner Bros. Discovery leaped 11% after the company said it's now considering other options besides its previously announced split of Discovery Global off Warner Bros., which could be more profitable for shareholders. The company said it made the move after hearing from "multiple parties" interested in either the entire company or Warner Bros.

Keeping the market in check were drops for some Big Tech stocks, which lost momentum following their own rallies. A 2.2% drop for Google's parent company, Alphabet, from its all-time high was among the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. So was Broadcom's 1.9% fall. Other big recent winners in financial markets also took a pause. The price of gold fell 5.7% from its latest record, dropping back to $4,109.10 per ounce. It's still up 56.4% for the year so far.