Baby Found Abandoned in NYC Subway

Authorities made a most unexpected find during the hustle and bustle of morning rush hour in New York City: a newborn baby, all by herself, at Penn Station. The newborn girl was reportedly found unattended around 9:30am Monday at the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. While some reports indicated the infant was found on a train platform, the NYPD said she was found on the steps leading to the southbound 1, 2, and 3 trains, per CBS News. The infant was stable and alert and taken to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation. Authorities have yet to identify the child or her parents, per the New York Daily News.