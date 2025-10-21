Prison Break Gets a Reboot

Prison Break is getting another life at Hulu, Variety reports. The new series, set in the same universe as the original Fox hit, will introduce a fresh cast and storyline rather than bringing back the show's original characters. Emily Browning leads as Cassidy, "an ex-soldier turned corrections officer (who) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she'll go for someone she loves," per a release. The cast also features Drake Rodger, Lukas Gage, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock.
Elgin James, known for his work as a writer and showrunner, will serve in both roles here, also directing the pilot, which Deadline reports was picked up in December. The first Prison Break ran for five seasons starting in 2005 on Fox, earning a dedicated following and spawning additional media, including a TV movie, a mobile-exclusive spinoff, video game, webisodes, a magazine, and a novel. Original stars included Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.