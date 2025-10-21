Prison Break Gets a Reboot

Prison Break is getting another life at Hulu, Variety reports. The new series, set in the same universe as the original Fox hit, will introduce a fresh cast and storyline rather than bringing back the show's original characters. Emily Browning leads as Cassidy, "an ex-soldier turned corrections officer (who) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she'll go for someone she loves," per a release. The cast also features Drake Rodger, Lukas Gage, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock.