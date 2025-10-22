GoFundMe Message Leads to Man Accused of Killing Friend

A woman in Arizona says her family is a step closer to justice for her murdered brother, found with more than 30 stab wounds in the desert outside Phoenix in 2017. The victim, 25-year-old Evin Paulos, was last seen riding in a vehicle with Michael Anthony Arredondo, a former neighbor and friend, on June 3 of that year, the same day he was found dead. The two had recently fought but told relatives they'd resolved their issues, per the Arizona Republic . After the murder, Arredondo's car was found in California, with blood and a knife inside, resulting in a charge of first-degree murder. But there was no sign of the man himself.

Fast forward to last month when Paulos' mother received a message through a GoFundMe page set up in the wake of her son's death. The person who wrote it claimed Arredondo was in Mexico. Evin's sister, Eviein, said she asked the Mexican citizen for proof and received back a photo of a man she knew to be Arredondo. "He was just livin' life for eight years," she tells AZFamily. Arredondo, 34, was soon after arrested in Mexico, returned to the US, and arrested by Phoenix police last week. He allegedly admitted to stabbing Paulos but "he wasn't really able to explain why," a detective tells AZFamily, adding "there had to be some rage involved." He's now being held on a $750,000 bond.