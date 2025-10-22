NFL Moves Pro Bowl to Super Bowl Week

The NFL is moving its Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week beginning this February. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the change on Wednesday at the league's annual fall owners meeting, reports the AP. The plan is to hold the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday night, Feb. 3, in the Bay Area—a change of venue from the last few years in Orlando, per Sports Illustrated. The Pro Bowl remains a flag football game between the AFC and NFC, a change enacted in 2023.