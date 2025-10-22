NFL Moves Pro Bowl to Super Bowl Week

League is looking to take advantage of fans in town for the big game
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 22, 2025 12:05 PM CDT
NFL Shoves Pro Bowl to Super Bowl Week
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride celebrates his touchdown by jumping in a foam pit during the NFL's Pro Bowl game on Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida.   (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The NFL is moving its Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week beginning this February. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the change on Wednesday at the league's annual fall owners meeting, reports the AP. The plan is to hold the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday night, Feb. 3, in the Bay Area—a change of venue from the last few years in Orlando, per Sports Illustrated. The Pro Bowl remains a flag football game between the AFC and NFC, a change enacted in 2023.

The NFL is hoping to take advantage of increased interest in flag football ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and SI notes that the league is also interested in capitalizing on fans in town for the big game. The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, in Santa Clara, California.

