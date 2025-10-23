China Imported No Soybeans From US Last Month

China imported no soybeans from the US in September, marking the first time in nearly seven years that shipments from American farmers to their largest foreign customer have dropped to zero, Reuters reports. The drop, which highlights the ongoing trade rift between the world's two largest economies, is the first instance of no shipments since November 2018, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs. Imports from the US had totaled 1.7 million metric tons a year earlier, but analysts blame high tariffs for the sharp decline. Per the analysts who spoke to the Washington Post, China is prepared to continue the freeze-out for the rest of the year as it puts pressure on the Trump administration to ease tariffs. Meanwhile, China's purchases from South America soared.