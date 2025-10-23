Vance: Israel's Vote to Annex West Bank Is an 'Insult'

Vice President JD Vance criticized on Thursday a vote in Israel's parliament the previous day about the annexation of the occupied West Bank, saying it amounted to an "insult" and went against Trump administration policies. Hard-liners in the Knesset had narrowly passed a symbolic preliminary vote in support of annexing the West Bank—an apparent attempt to embarrass Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while Vance was still in the country, reports the AP .

The bill, which required only a simple majority of lawmakers present in the house on Wednesday, passed with a 25-24 vote. But it was unlikely to pass multiple rounds of voting to become law or win a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu, who's opposed to the measure, also has tools to delay or defeat it. On the tarmac of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport before departing Israel, Vance said that if the Knesset's vote was a "political stunt, then it is a very stupid political stunt. I personally take some insult to it," Vance said. "The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel."

Netanyahu is struggling to stave off early elections as cracks between factions in the right-wing parties, some of whom were upset over the ceasefire and the security sacrifices it required of Israel, grow more apparent. While many members of Netanyahu's coalition, including the Likud, support annexation, they've backed off those calls since President Trump said last month that he opposes such a move. The United Arab Emirates, a key US and Israeli ally in the push to peace in Gaza, has said any annexation by Israel would be a "red line." Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who's set to meet with Netanyahu later Thursday, also criticized Israeli far-right lawmakers' effort to push for the annexation of the West Bank.