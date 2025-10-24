Tourist Returns Stolen Rocks He Thinks Led to 'Tragedy'

Posted Oct 24, 2025 2:00 AM CDT
People walk by the Atlantic Ocean during sunset near La Pared beach on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, Spain, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A German tourist who swiped volcanic rocks from a famous Canary Islands park has had a change of heart—after claiming the stones brought him nothing but misery, People reports. In a handwritten note to Timanfaya National Park, the visitor confessed to pocketing a few rocks from the protected Montañas del Fuego area and said he suffered a "major personal tragedy" soon after. "I have heard of legends where the removal of volcanic rock from its source of origin brings bad luck and I fear this has befallen me," he wrote, asking park staff to scatter the rocks back at the "hot coals" spot from which he took them. The Canarian Weekly has a scanned copy of the letter.

The park, which only recently released the letter despite receiving it a few years ago, used the opportunity to remind tourists that removing natural items isn't just bad luck—it's illegal, with fines reaching $3,400. Officials say they routinely confiscate "a large volume of stones and sand" from travelers' luggage at the local airport. It's not just about rules: park staff warn that even tiny rocks can shelter unique plants and insects. Take enough souvenirs, and you risk kicking off a "dangerous domino effect" that harms wildlife and erodes the landscape.

"That rock is meaningless in your display case," the park said in a statement. "It belongs to nature. It sustains the life and culture of our island. Stealing nature is stealing the future." Timanfaya isn't alone: Hawaii's Haleakala National Park also got rocks in the mail from a repentant visitor in 2022.

