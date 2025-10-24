NATO Member Says Russian Jets Violated Airspace

Russian military planes briefly violated Lithuania's airspace Thursday evening, the Lithuanian president said, condemning what he called a blatant breach of the territorial integrity of his European Union and NATO-member country. Lithuania's foreign ministry planned to summon Russian Embassy representatives in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius to protest the violation, President Gitanas Nauseda said in a post on X.

"This is a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania," Nauseda wrote. "Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defence readiness."