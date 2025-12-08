An Attempted Coup Fizzles in West African Nation

Benin President Patrice Talon has survived—and denounced—a coup attempt. A group of soldiers appeared on Benin's state TV Sunday to announce the dissolution of the government in what would have been the latest in a series of coups in West Africa, reports the AP . However, Interior Minister Alassane Seidou later announced on social media that the attempted coup had been "foiled." Talon broke his silence hours later in a televised address.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to express my condolences to the victims of this senseless adventure, as well as to those still being held by the fleeing mutineers," he said. "I assure them that we will do everything in our power to find them safe and sound." The coup attempt is the latest in a string of military takeovers and attempted takeovers that have rocked West Africa. Last month, for example, a military coup in Guinea-Bissau removed former President Umaro Embalo after a contested election.

"In the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, a small group of soldiers launched a mutiny to destabilize the state and its institutions," Seidou said. "Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership, true to their oath, remained committed to the republic." The Economic Community of West African States said it ordered the deployment of troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Ghana to support Benin's army to "preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin."

Local media reported the arrest of 13 soldiers who took part in the coup, citing sources close to the presidency. It remained unclear if Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri, the coup leader, had been apprehended. No casualty figures have been announced. Talon has been in power since 2016 and is due to step down next April after a presidential election.