Magnitude 7.6 Quake Strikes Japan

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami of up to 16 inches in coastal communities in the region, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said. The agency said the quake struck just east of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island, and just south of Hokkaido island. It said a tsunami of 16 inches struck the Hokkaido prefecture town of Urakawa and the Aomori prefecture port of Mutsu Ogawara, reports the AP. After the quake, which struck around 11:15pm local time and was first reported as 7.2 magnitude, the country issued a warning for a tsunami that could reach about 10 feet, notes Reuters.