Amanpour Faces Third Cancer Battle, Urges Vigilance

CNN's Christiane Amanpour is facing a third round of ovarian cancer, she revealed after a month's absence from the air. Speaking on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast that aired Thursday, Amanpour described her diagnosis as a "fairly rare" form of the disease but emphasized that it's "very well-managed," per Deadline . The 67-year-old urged listeners to "listen to your body" and seek prompt medical attention, crediting her quick response for the timely care she received. People notes that her second and third diagnoses came about during checkups she undergoes every three months. "The fact that I'm monitored all the time is a superb insurance policy," she says.

Amanpour's latest diagnosis is classified as "Stage 1/2," meaning the cancer is in its early stages but has adhered to her pelvis. She was joined on the podcast by gynecological oncology consultant Dr. Angela George, who explained that Amanpour's experience of pain—uncommon for many ovarian cancer patients—may have been a fortunate warning sign.

"Many women don't know," Amanpour said, noting the often-silent nature of the disease. She noted she's now undergoing immunotherapy, per Us Weekly. "It's the opposite of grueling," she said of her treatment. "I have no side effects. I take pills every day." Then, "every six weeks, I go into the hospital and have an infusion of the other drug that goes with my particular cocktail of immunotherapy."

Amanpour was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, undergoing surgery and chemotherapy at that time. She said her decision to speak publicly about her health was motivated by a desire to help others in similar situations, both viewers and the wider public, per the Guardian.