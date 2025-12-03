Taylor Swift Is Dethroned on Global Streaming List

Bad Bunny has reclaimed his crown as Spotify's most-streamed artist globally, ending Taylor Swift's two-year reign . The Puerto Rican star, who previously dominated the charts in 2020, 2021, and 2022, once again leads the global list, racking up 19.8 billion streams in 2025, Rolling Stone reports. Though Swift remains the top artist in the US, she settles for second place on the global list this year, followed by the Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish. The top 10 also features international names like Hindi singer Arijit Singh and Mexican group Fuerza Regida.

Spotify's latest Wrapped data also highlights the year's most-streamed albums, with Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos taking the top spot, followed by the soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, SZA's SOS Deluxe: Lana, and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet. On the songs chart, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile" leads with 1.7 billion streams, while Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" and Rosé and Mars' "APT." round out the top three. Bad Bunny's "DtMF" lands at No. 5.

Bad Bunny is the fifth most-streamed artist in the US, after Swift, Drake, Morgan Wallen, and Kendrick Lamar, per the AP. Wallen also has the most-streamed album in the US with I'm the Problem. Lamar and SZA's "Luther" nabs most-streamed song followed by "Die with a Smile," Alex Warren's "Ordinary," Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," and Lamar and Lefty Gunplay's "TV Off."