Bad Year for Weezer Bassist's Wife Gets Worse

Author Jillian Lauren-Shriner has filed for divorce from her husband, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, two months after she was shot by police . The couple have been married for 20 years and share two sons, aged 13 and 17. Lauren-Shriner, who cites "irreconcilable differences" in the filing, is seeking joint legal and physical custody, as well as spousal support, while requesting that the court deny Shriner any spousal support, per People . She has also asked for her legal surname to be restored to Lauren and for Shriner, 60, to cover her attorney fees.

The filing comes after a tumultuous year for Lauren-Shriner, who announced a cancer diagnosis in March and underwent two surgeries, including a hysterectomy. In April, she was shot in the shoulder by police in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood after allegedly firing a weapon at officers during a manhunt unrelated to her. Police said she ignored commands to disarm. She was charged with two felonies, which can be dismissed if she completes a two-year mental health diversion program, per Rolling Stone. The program requires that she undergoes counseling, submits to random drug and alcohol tests, and gives up all firearms.