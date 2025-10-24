Annunciation Shooting Survivor Heads Home to a Big Welcome

Sophia Forchas, the 12-year-old critically wounded in the Annunciation Church shooting in August, was released from the hospital on Thursday to raucous applause and hugs from family, friends, and classmates. Forchas was one of at least 17 injured in the mass shooting that killed two. The AP notes that Sophia was the most seriously injured child survivor from the shooting, and at one point, doctors warned her family that she might not make it, per the Minnesota Star Tribune. But on Thursday she traveled from Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul to HCMC in Minneapolis (where she was initially treated after the shooting) via a stretch limousine, escorted by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and officers who responded to the Aug. 27 shooting.