Defendant Allegedly Leaked Inside Info on Lebron to Bettors

LeBron James is not one of the NBA figures implicated in the FBI's gambling bust this week. One of the defendants, however, is accused of leaking inside information about an injury to James that paid off handsomely. How things allegedly played out:

In 2023, former NBA player Damon Jones—while serving as an unofficial assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers—allegedly tipped off a co-conspirator that James would miss a February game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an injury, reports CNBC.

"Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out!" Jones texted a co-conspirator, per the indictment. "Bet enough so Djones can eat ... now!" James did indeed sit out, and the Bucks won the game.