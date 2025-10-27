Adrian Peterson Busted on DWI Charge for 2nd Time in 2025

Adrian Peterson, the former NFL running back best known for his years with the Minnesota Vikings, was arrested Sunday morning in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Authorities said Peterson was taken into custody around 9:30am in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, per the AP and KHOU . Further details about the incident have not been released. Jail records confirmed Peterson's arrest, though court documents had not been filed as of Sunday afternoon, per KHOU. The arrest comes seven months after Peterson was arrested in Minnesota in April for allegedly driving while impaired. Police reported he was clocked at 83mph in a 55mph zone and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.14%.

Peterson has faced other legal trouble. In 2022, he was removed from a flight after allegedly verbally and physically assaulting his wife, although no charges were filed and his wife later said he did not hit her. In 2014, Peterson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault for disciplining his 4-year-old son with a wooden switch. A native of Palestine, Texas, Peterson played college football at the University of Oklahoma before entering the NFL in 2007. He played for several teams over his career. He's one of only nine running backs in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, achieving the feat in 2012 when he was named league MVP. He retired with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 touchdowns.