Politics | third term Trump on Third Term: 'I Would Love to Do It' President won't rule it out, but he does rule out the idea of running as vice president By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 27, 2025 9:21 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Reporters keep pressing President Trump about the possibility of a third term, and he continues to keep the idea in play. "I would love to do it," Trump said aboard Air Force One when asked about the notion of running in 2028, reports ABC News. "I have the best poll numbers I've ever had." "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me." The 22nd Amendment prohibits a president from being elected more than twice, and Trump told reporters he hasn't given much thought to a legal challenge. But supporters—particularly Steve Bannon, as recently as last week—continue to insist that the president will indeed run again. He won't be on the ticket as vice president, however. Trump did rule out that possibility, say, as JD Vance's running mate. "I guess I think it's too cute," he said. "Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not—it wouldn't be right." He also suggested that Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be the likely top candidates without him in the race, notes the Hill. Trump also touched on his health, saying recent tests at Walter Reed Hospital—including a previously undisclosed MRI, per Axios—came back "perfect." Trump, 79, added that if his health declined, he would not seek office again.