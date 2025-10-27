World's Oldest President Reelected at 92

The world's oldest president, Cameroon 's 92-year-old Paul Biya, has won election again, the country's top court said Monday, after days of protesters' clashes with security forces left at least four people dead as opposition supporters demanded credible results. Biya has led the central African nation since 1982, ruling longer than most citizens have been alive. Over 70% of the population of almost 30 million is under 35, and the Oct. 12 election has displayed growing tensions between Africa's youth and its many aging leaders, reports the AP . The Constitutional Council said Biya received 53.66% of votes while former ally Issa Tchiroma Bakary got 35.19%. The turnout was 57.7%.

In a social media post, Tchiroma asserted that security forces had shot at civilians, killing two in his hometown of Garoua. "Shooting point-blank at your own brothers—I can't help but wonder if you're mercenaries," he posted. "Kill me if you want, but I will liberate this country by any means necessary." Tchiroma claimed victory days before Monday's announcement, citing results he said were collated by his party. Biya's party members dismissed the claim.

Biya's decision to seek another term angered youth and the opposition, which has accused him of having a hand in the disqualification of his strongest rival and using "state machinery" to manipulate the election. Videos online showed protesters clashing with security forces, who fired tear gas and tried to disperse people barricading major roads in Douala and other cities, including Garoua and Maroua in the north. Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral Region that includes Douala, said several members of the security forces were injured by protesters. He said at least 105 protesters were arrested.

Dozens of opposition supporters, activists and leaders had been arrested in recent days, including several that Paul Atanga Nji, minister of territorial administration, asserted had been plotting violent attacks. Cameroon's government said over 5,000 national and international election observers were accredited to monitor the election. A group of eight local civil society groups noted several irregularities including the presence of deceased voters on electoral lists, unequal distribution of ballot papers, and attempts at ballot box-stuffing.