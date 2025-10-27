Cruise Ship Diverts to Rescue 63 Stranded People

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship interrupted its Mediterranean voyage last week to rescue 63 people stranded in the Ionian Sea, the company says. The Norwegian Epic responded to a call from Greek authorities on Tuesday and brought the individuals aboard, where they received medical care, food, and other assistance from the crew, according to a statement from the cruise line. "Following a mandatory directive from the Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship proceeded to Kalamata, Greece where the rescued individuals were turned over to the Greek authorities," the cruise line said in a statement to USA Today.
The rescued people were migrants on an overcrowded sailboat, according to the Maritime Executive. The ship, which departed the Italian port of Civitavecchia on October 21, the day before the rescue, canceled a port call in Santorini because of the Greek order to divert to Kalamata, the Executive reports. "We appreciate our guests' patience and understanding during this unexpected interruption to their journey," Norwegian said.