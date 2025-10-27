Cruise Ship Diverts to Rescue 63 Stranded People

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship interrupted its Mediterranean voyage last week to rescue 63 people stranded in the Ionian Sea, the company says. The Norwegian Epic responded to a call from Greek authorities on Tuesday and brought the individuals aboard, where they received medical care, food, and other assistance from the crew, according to a statement from the cruise line. "Following a mandatory directive from the Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship proceeded to Kalamata, Greece where the rescued individuals were turned over to the Greek authorities," the cruise line said in a statement to USA Today.