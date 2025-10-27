Cruise Ship Diverts to Rescue 63 Stranded People

Norwegian Epic responds to call for assistance from Greek authorities
Posted Oct 27, 2025 12:55 PM CDT
Cruise Ship Diverts to Rescue 63 Stranded People
The Norwegian Epic sails to the Port of Miami in this file photo.   (Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald via AP, File)

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship interrupted its Mediterranean voyage last week to rescue 63 people stranded in the Ionian Sea, the company says. The Norwegian Epic responded to a call from Greek authorities on Tuesday and brought the individuals aboard, where they received medical care, food, and other assistance from the crew, according to a statement from the cruise line. "Following a mandatory directive from the Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship proceeded to Kalamata, Greece where the rescued individuals were turned over to the Greek authorities," the cruise line said in a statement to USA Today.

The rescued people were migrants on an overcrowded sailboat, according to the Maritime Executive. The ship, which departed the Italian port of Civitavecchia on October 21, the day before the rescue, canceled a port call in Santorini because of the Greek order to divert to Kalamata, the Executive reports. "We appreciate our guests' patience and understanding during this unexpected interruption to their journey," Norwegian said.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X