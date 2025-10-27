Trump Gets a Surprise Backer Over Ballroom

The editorial page of the Washington Post isn't usually in President Trump's corner. But the top editorial in Sunday's paper is an exception: It's all in favor of his plans to tear down the East Wing and build a ballroom. Yes, Trump "is pursuing a reasonable idea in the most jarring manner possible," and, yes, "fundraising for the ballroom creates problematic conflicts of interest," but the newspaper is still happy that Trump has barreled forward. For one thing, the editors say something had to give: "It is absurd that tents need to be erected on the South Lawn for state dinners, and VIPs are forced to use porta-potties."