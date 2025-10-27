Trump Gets a Surprise Backer Over Ballroom

The editorial page of the Washington Post isn't usually in President Trump's corner. But the top editorial in Sunday's paper is an exception: It's all in favor of his plans to tear down the East Wing and build a ballroom. Yes, Trump "is pursuing a reasonable idea in the most jarring manner possible," and, yes, "fundraising for the ballroom creates problematic conflicts of interest," but the newspaper is still happy that Trump has barreled forward. For one thing, the editors say something had to give: "It is absurd that tents need to be erected on the South Lawn for state dinners, and VIPs are forced to use porta-potties."
For another, if Trump had gone through the traditional review process, the "blueprints would have faced death by a thousand papercuts," and the project might not have been undertaken for years, if ever. The editors note that after somebody jumped a fence in 2014 and got into the White House, it took five years before approval was granted for new fencing. The editorial's conclusion:
- "The White House cannot simply be a museum to the past. Like America, it must evolve with the times to maintain its greatness. Strong leaders reject calcification. In that way, Trump's undertaking is a shot across the bow at NIMBYs everywhere."
, which pleased White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. "First dose of common sense I've seen from the legacy media on this story!" she wrote
.