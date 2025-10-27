Switzerland Decides It's Time to Upgrade Civilian Bunkers

Switzerland, long known for its neutrality in global conflicts, is making a major investment in its famous network of bunkers. The country is set to spend more than $1 billion over 15 years to overhaul and modernize public and private shelters, a move driven by security concerns and the war in Ukraine. Starting next year, 200 large bunkers will be upgraded, and fees paid by property developers to fund shelters will rise, the Washington Post reports. Regional governments are also updating aging ventilation and filtration systems, with $1.2 billion earmarked for the work.

Switzerland's commitment to civil defense is rooted in its history, with a network of roughly 370,000 shelters—enough to secretly assign a spot to nearly every resident. In fact, Switzerland has more bunkers per capita than any other nation, per the Guardian. The shelters, often tucked away in apartment buildings, are designed to withstand nuclear, biological, or chemical attacks. They include reinforced concrete, blast doors, and basic amenities, with requirements like one dry toilet for every 30 people. The country has begun planning for so-called "poly-crisis" scenarios, in which multiple threats hit at once.

Officials also are studying how to keep important services, like schools and businesses, running during emergencies, per the Post. "The economy still has to work during war. That's what you see in all conflicts nowadays," said Daniel Jordi, a Swiss civil defense official. He acknowledged the size of the government's investment. "It's a huge infrastructure," he said, "but in the end it's cheaper than any other measures you could take to protect your population."