Woman Guilty of Killing Boy, 3, in Grocery Store Parking Lot

Bionca Ellis injured boy's mother in Ohio attack
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 16, 2025 4:37 PM CDT
Woman Guilty of Killing Boy, 3, in Grocery Store Parking Lot
Bionca Ellis, center right, appears in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.   (Cory Shaffer/Cleveland.com via AP)

A jury has found an Ohio woman guilty in the fatal stabbing of a 3-year-old boy as he sat in a grocery cart outside a supermarket in suburban Cleveland. Bionca Ellis, 34, of Cleveland, will be sentenced Oct. 27 by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo, who can choose between life in prison with or without the opportunity for parole. She has been held in jail on a $5 million bond since being indicted by a grand jury last year.

  • After a weeklong trial, Ellis was found guilty Wednesday on nine criminal counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, child endangering, and aggravated theft, for the June 3, 2024, attack that killed Julian Wood and left his mother injured, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley's office.

  • Authorities said Ellis entered the Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted armed with two knives that she had stolen from the Volunteers of America Thrift Store next door. They said she spotted Julian and his mother, Margot Wood, near the front and followed them into the parking lot. The mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing the toddler twice in an attack that took less than five seconds before walking away.
  • The boy died at a hospital while Margot Wood was treated for a stab wound to her shoulder. Prosecutors said she suffered that injury as she tried to pull the boy out of the cart during the attack.

  • Ellis' defense attorneys had entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. An expert witness testified that she was hallucinating at the time of the attack, News 5 reports. She "had a severe mental disease, schizophrenia, and it caused her not to know what she was doing was wrong," defense attorney Carlos Johnson said after the forensic psychiatrist testified. A forensic psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution, however, said the attack had more to do with rage than mental illness.
  • Margot Wood and Jared Wood, the toddler's father, delivered a statement to reporters after the verdict thanking the community for its support. "Everybody that's visited him, commented, sent love, we appreciate you guys so much," Margot Wood said. "This was for him today."

