Woman Guilty of Killing Boy, 3, in Grocery Store Parking Lot

A jury has found an Ohio woman guilty in the fatal stabbing of a 3-year-old boy as he sat in a grocery cart outside a supermarket in suburban Cleveland. Bionca Ellis, 34, of Cleveland, will be sentenced Oct. 27 by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo, who can choose between life in prison with or without the opportunity for parole. She has been held in jail on a $5 million bond since being indicted by a grand jury last year.

After a weeklong trial, Ellis was found guilty Wednesday on nine criminal counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, child endangering, and aggravated theft, for the June 3, 2024, attack that killed Julian Wood and left his mother injured, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley's office.