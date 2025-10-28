British Political Commentator Detained by ICE

Sami Hamdi, a British political commentator, was being held Monday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after its officers stopped him at San Francisco International Airport, according to federal officials. One senior US official said the detention was related to comments he has made about the Middle East, the AP reports. Hamdi, who is Muslim, was on a speaking tour in the US and on Saturday had addressed the annual gala for the Sacramento, California, chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. In a post on X Sunday, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Hamdi's "visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal."