Jamaica Braces for 'Extreme Devastation'

Hurricane Melissa has become the planet's most powerful storm so far in 2025, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm has hit 175mph maximum sustained winds as it approaches Jamaica , making it a Category 5 hurricane. Only nine Atlantic hurricanes on record have packed stronger sustained winds, with 1980's Hurricane Allen still holding the all-time record at 190mph, CNN reports. Melissa is also one of the fiercest storms ever seen in the Caribbean, trailing only Allen, 2005's Wilma, 1998's Mitch, and 1988's Gilbert, the last major hurricane to directly hit Jamaica.

The hurricane has begun a slow turn north toward Jamaica, moving at just 3mph. Though the most intense winds remain offshore for now, tropical-storm-force gusts—between 39mph and 73mph—are already sweeping the island. Hurricane-force winds could reach land after midnight, with the strongest impact expected when Melissa makes landfall, likely Tuesday morning. The storm could still be packing Category 5 punch at landfall, though a slight weakening is expected before then. Forecasters say that the wind damage will be catastrophic even if the storm weakens to Category 4, the New York Times reports.

Jamaica's government has issued dire warnings. Labor Minister Pearnel Charles says evacuation orders are "a directive to save your life" as the country braces for potentially catastrophic damage. Melissa is "very slow, it is very, very, very intense. And that means the outcome may potentially be extreme devastation and danger," he tells CNN. Buses are ferrying residents from vulnerable areas to shelters, and officials warn that those in flood-prone zones should not delay. Heavy rain is already falling, with the worst downpours expected overnight into Tuesday, raising the risk of life-threatening flash floods and landslides. "I have been on my knees in prayer," says Prime Minister Andrew Holness, per the AP.

Liz Stephens, professor in climate risks and resilience at the University of Reading, says Melissa has all the ingredients to be a "catastrophic storm," the Guardian reports. "Communities in Jamaica will need to prepare for potentially unimaginable impacts, and with climate change fuelling stronger storms with higher rainfall totals, this is a stark example for other countries as to what may be in store for them," she says. Melissa is expected to hit Cuba and the Bahamas after Jamaica but not the US. A strong cold front along the East Coast is expected to keep Melissa away from the mainland, but rough surf and dangerous rip currents are likely from Wednesday into the weekend.