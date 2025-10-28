Houston Locals Want Answers on Bodies in Bayous

A spike in the number of bodies recovered from Houston's bayous has fueled public anxiety and whispers of a serial killer, but city officials insist those fears are unfounded. Mayor John Whitmire and police say there's no evidence of a serial killer, despite seven bodies found in September alone—including that of Jade McKissic, a 20-year-old University of Houston student whose disappearance and death drew particular attention, per CNN . An autopsy didn't find any signs of trauma or foul play, but her cause of death remains pending.

Rumors of a possible killer, fueled by viral social media posts and skepticism from some victims' families, have swept the city. One father, whose son was found dead in Buffalo Bayou in 2024, criticized the handling of the cases and voiced his own suspicions. "He did not fall in that bayou," Kenneth Cutting Sr. told KHOU of his late son, Kenneth Cutting Jr. "Somebody put him in that bayou." Officials, however, point out that the deaths span a wide range of ages, genders, and backgrounds, with causes including accidental drownings, suicide, and drug toxicity. No patterns have emerged to suggest the work of a serial killer.

Houston's waterways cover 2,500 miles, and drownings aren't new to the area. The medical examiner reports at least 25 bayou deaths this year, up from 14 at this point last year. Many of these cases are still pending or listed as undetermined, a situation that experts say is common when bodies are found in water, due to rapid decomposition. Some City Council members have called for greater transparency and suggested new safety measures, including better lighting and emergency call boxes along the bayous.

They acknowledge that unclear communication from officials may have fueled public fears. Experts say the public's search for patterns is a natural reaction, especially in the absence of answers, but they emphasize there's no evidence linking the deaths. While officials urge caution around the bayous, they stress that the real risks are likely rooted in issues like homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health, not a hidden serial killer. The Houston Chronicle has more on the victims found this year alone.