The Strategy Behind Trump's Talk of a Third Term

President Trump continued to muse about the possibility of a third term this week, and nobody can quite figure out how serious he is. Sure, he may just be trolling his political enemies, but "it would be foolish to completely dismiss it," writes Aaron Blake in a CNN analysis. A few takes on the political calculus:

His gain: One thing that is clear: Trump "sees great political benefit" in talking about another run, regardless of the 22nd Amendment, writes Jess Bidgood in the On Politics newsletter of the New York Times. In her view, the president is keeping the idea alive because it keeps "him from being seen as the most ineffectual of Washington stereotypes, a lame duck."