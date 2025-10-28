Storm Chasers Fly Into Eye of Hurricane Melissa

Millions in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba are bracing for catastrophe as the monster Hurricane Melissa bears down on them. But before the expected devastation on land, a "Hurricane Hunter" plane from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flew into its eye on Sunday. You can watch the video here via the AP.

First person: "It was humbling, mesmerizing and, surprisingly, poignant—equal parts scientifically stunning and horrifying from a humanitarian standpoint," writes meteorologist Matthew Cappucci in a first-person account of the flight for the Washington Post. It was like being in a "10-mile-wide stadium of the gods." The trip also made him sweat, literally, because it was "swelteringly warm and humid" inside the eye, and Cappucci explains the science of why that is.