Judge Demands Daily Briefings From Border Patrol Official

A judge in Chicago took the rare step Tuesday of ordering a senior US Border Patrol official to brief her every night, an unprecedented bid to impose real-time oversight on the government's immigration crackdown in the city after weeks of tense encounters and tear gas thrown by officers.
- Greg Bovino, who has become the public face of the Trump administration's city-by-city immigration sweeps, must sit for a daily 6pm briefing to report how his agents are enforcing the law and whether they are staying within constitutional bounds, US District Judge Sara Ellis said.
- Ellis also demanded full use-of-force reports from agents involved in Operation Midway Blitz, which has netted over 1,800 arrests since September. "Yes, ma'am," Bovino responded to each request.