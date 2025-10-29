Judge Demands Daily Briefings From Border Patrol Official

A judge in Chicago took the rare step Tuesday of ordering a senior US Border Patrol official to brief her every night, an unprecedented bid to impose real-time oversight on the government's immigration crackdown in the city after weeks of tense encounters and tear gas thrown by officers.

Greg Bovino, who has become the public face of the Trump administration's city-by-city immigration sweeps, must sit for a daily 6pm briefing to report how his agents are enforcing the law and whether they are staying within constitutional bounds, US District Judge Sara Ellis said.

Ellis also demanded full use-of-force reports from agents involved in Operation Midway Blitz, which has netted over 1,800 arrests since September. "Yes, ma'am," Bovino responded to each request.