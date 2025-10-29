Trump Gets a Gift No Other US President Has Received

"I'm not a king," President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One a little more than a week ago. "I work my a-- off to make our country great. That's all it is. I'm not a king at all." He does, however, now have a crown. The New York Times reports Trump was on Wednesday presented with a replica of an ancient crown from the Silla Kingdom, which controlled much of the Korean Peninsula from the first century BC to the 10th century AD. But it was a second gift given to him by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung that seemed to truly impress.

In addition to the foot-tall reproduction of the gold headpiece pulled from Gyeongju's royal tombs in 1973—a spokesperson for Lee described it as the "largest and most extravagant" of six gold crowns that were removed from the tombs—the Washington Post reports Trump was given the Grand Order of Mugunghwa. It's South Korea's highest civil honor, and Trump is the only US president to have been given the decoration.

Trump quipped he would "like to wear it right now." At a dinner held in his honor hours later, the Post quotes Trump as saying, "Giving me the honor of that magnificent piece of art—because it really was a piece of art that you presented to me today. To be the first president of the United States that got that was really something. Very special."