Bigelow Defends Nuke Thriller After Pentagon Pushback

Kathryn Bigelow has responded to criticism from the Pentagon regarding her new Netflix film, A House of Dynamite, which dramatizes a failed US response to a nuclear strike. The director is defending the movie's portrayal of missile defense systems. She tells the Hollywood Reporter that her movies, including Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, are works of fiction but they "lean in hard on realism."

"I just state the truth. In this piece, it's all about realism and authenticity," Bigelow says. "You're inviting an audience into, say, the battledeck of STRATCOM. That's a place that's not easily accessible, and so you want it to be authentic and honest. That's my goal, and I think we achieved it."