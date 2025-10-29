Prosecutor: Louvre Suspects Gave 'Partial' Admission

Prosecutors had faced a late Wednesday deadline
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 29, 2025 1:46 PM CDT
Three cats dressed up in typical French outfits are positioned in the courtyard of Le Louvre museum Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 in Paris.   (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The two suspects arrested Saturday in connection with the Louvre jewel heist have "partially" admitted their participation and are believed to be the men who forced their way into the world's most visited museum, a Paris prosecutor said Wednesday. Laure Beccuau told a news conference that the two face preliminary charges of theft committed by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy, and are expected to be held in provisional detention. CBS News reports the charges carry 15- and 10-year prison sentences, respectively. She did not give details about their comments, reports the AP. What's new:

  • One suspect is a 34-year-old Algerian national who has been living in France since 2010, Beccuau said. He was arrested Saturday night at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to fly to Algeria with no return ticket. He was living in Paris' northern suburb of Aubervilliers and was known to police mostly for road traffic offenses, Beccuau said. CNN reports his DNA was found on one of the scooters.
  • The other suspect, 39, was arrested Saturday night at his home in Aubervilliers. "There is no evidence to suggest that he was about to leave the country," Beccuau said. The man was known to police for several thefts, and his DNA was found on one of the glass cases where the jewels were displayed and on items the thieves left behind, she added.
  • Prosecutors had faced a late Wednesday deadline to charge the suspects, release them or seek a judge's extension.
  • Beccuau confirmed the jewels have not been recovered. She said the hunt for the two other suspects caught on video continues, and that it remains possible the perpetrators are part of a larger criminal gang.

