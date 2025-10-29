Prosecutor: Louvre Suspects Gave 'Partial' Admission

The two suspects arrested Saturday in connection with the Louvre jewel heist have "partially" admitted their participation and are believed to be the men who forced their way into the world's most visited museum, a Paris prosecutor said Wednesday. Laure Beccuau told a news conference that the two face preliminary charges of theft committed by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy, and are expected to be held in provisional detention. CBS News reports the charges carry 15- and 10-year prison sentences, respectively. She did not give details about their comments, reports the AP. What's new: