Not a Bad Bunny Fan? Maybe Sting Is More Your Speed

It's less Super Bowl Sunday and more Super Bowl Weekend this time around. Sting is set to headline a high-profile concert in San Francisco just two days before the big game, NFL hospitality partner On Location announced Tuesday. He'll perform Feb. 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts as part of the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 series. The night will include "meet and greet opportunities with NFL legends and current players"—and it'll cost you a pretty penny to attend. Tickets for Sting's performance start at $750, reports SFist .

A second Studio 60 event is planned for the following night, though no details have been released. Entertainment Weekly notes the announcement comes amid ongoing controversy over the Super Bowl halftime show, which this year will feature Bad Bunny. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the choice despite a backlash, saying the Puerto Rican superstar is "one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world." As for Sting, he's no stranger to the NFL's biggest stage, having co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2003 with Shania Twain and No Doubt.