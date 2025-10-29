ObamaCare Plans Will Cost a Lot More Next Year

The Trump administration has released the latest pricing for ObamaCare plans, revealing steep premium hikes for millions of Americans who buy insurance on their own. In the 30 states where the federal government manages the insurance markets, rates will jump by an average of 30%, the New York Times reports. States managing their own exchanges will see a smaller, but still hefty, 17% increase, according to an analysis by the health policy group KFF. But with enhanced subsidies set to end, many enrollees will have to pay much more, with monthly payments more than doubling in many cases, CNN reports.

Most of the more than 20 million people insured through the Affordable Care Act don't pay the full sticker price thanks to federal tax credits, which were made more generous in 2021. But those expanded subsidies are set to expire next year unless Congress steps in, making the future of affordable coverage uncertain for many. The issue of extending these subsidies has become a flashpoint in the ongoing government shutdown, with Democrats insisting on an extension and Republican leaders refusing to negotiate until the shutdown ends.

The premium increases are being driven by rising costs for drugs and hospital care, as well as insurers' concerns that higher prices could drive younger, healthier people out of the market if subsidies vanish. That could leave insurers covering a sicker, more expensive pool of customers. For older Americans and those with higher incomes, like retirees or small business owners, the end of enhanced subsidies could mean monthly premiums soaring from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000.

story continues below

About half of ACA enrollees have incomes near the poverty line and currently pay little or nothing for coverage, meaning even modest increases could hit them hard. Open enrollment begins Saturday at healthcare.gov, and insurers are urging people to sign up before the window closes in mid-December, even as the fate of subsidies remains uncertain.