Olympians Can Have $100K Waiting for Them at Retirement

The stakes for all of the US skiers, skaters, snowboarders, and sliders over the next 100 days could not be more clear: a chance for Olympic glory, a chance to compete for a gold medal, and, for the first time, a chance to make $100,000. Now that the US Olympic and Paralympic Foundation has received a record $100 million donation, athletes who make the Olympic or Paralympic teams starting next year in Milan-Cortina will be eligible to receive a $100,000 award when they retire, the AP reports. That's a huge amount considering that many of the athletes live in or near poverty: According to the foundation, some 57% of US athletes earn $50,000 or less a year. Details include: