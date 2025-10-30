Fawlty Towers Star Prunella Scales Dies

Prunella Scales, best known as acid-tongued Sybil Fawlty in the classic British sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died, her children said Tuesday. She was 93 and had lived with dementia for many years. Scales' sons, Samuel and Joseph West, said she died "peacefully at home in London" on Monday, the AP reports. "Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home," her sons said. "She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died."

Scales' career included early roles in a 1952 television version of Pride and Prejudice and the 1954 film comedy Hobson's Choice, followed by her TV breakthrough starring opposite Richard Briers in Marriage Lines, a popular 1960s sitcom about a newlywed couple.