Senate Dems Demand Donor List for White House Ballroom

Senate Democrats are demanding full disclosure of donors funding President Trump's $300 million White House ballroom project, raising concerns about potential influence-peddling and conflicts of interest, the Guardian reports. The call for transparency, led by Adam Schiff and joined by Alex Padilla, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth, Jon Ossoff, Bernie Sanders, Dick Durbin, and others, follows the release of a donor list that includes major corporations, some with active business before the federal government, such as Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, Palantir, T-Mobile, Coinbase, and Comcast, the Hill reports.

Several billionaire Trump supporters and past major campaign donors also appear on the list. In a letter to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, the lawmakers argue that accepting large sums from companies recently awarded federal contracts "risk[s] blatant corruption" by positioning donors for special treatment. They want a detailed breakdown of all contributions—amounts, dates, and any conditions attached—as well as information on whether ethics guidance was sought before soliciting private funding.

The senators are also seeking records of communications between administration officials and donors referencing the ballroom project, and identification of any donors with ongoing federal contracts, regulatory matters, or litigation. The request includes disclosures of donations routed through the Trust for the National Mall or other indirect channels. The White House has been asked to provide the requested information by Nov. 5.