Greenpeace Ordered to Pay $345M in Pipeline Lawsuit

Greenpeace had asked state District Judge James Gion to rule in its favor on the claims against it, with mixed results. In granting the request to some claims, the judge said he had no evidence to review or that the damages were duplicative. In denying others, he said the evidence could lead a jury to reasonably make such findings. He limited certain damages and disallowed several claims.

Energy Transfer said it intends to appeal "as we firmly believe that the original jury findings and damages awards for conspiracy and defamation are lawful and just."

Greenpeace, for its part, intends to seek a new trial and will appeal if denied, saying, "we still believe that the remaining claims are legally unfounded." The group has said the lawsuit is meant to chill free speech and the right to protest.

In March, a nine-person jury found Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA, and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc. liable for defamation and other claims brought by Energy Transfer. The jury found Greenpeace USA liable on all counts, including conspiracy, trespass, nuisance, and tortious interference with business relations. The other two entities were found liable for some of the claims. Greenpeace warned

Damages totaled $666.9 million, divided in different amounts among the three Greenpeace organizations. That was more than double the $300 million that the company was seeking, a figure that Greenpeace said would bankrupt the organization.

The pipeline company accused Greenpeace of carrying out a scheme to stop the pipeline. Greenpeace attorneys said there was no evidence to back up the claims. After the verdict, attorneys for the Greenpeace entities asked the judge to reduce the damages and to undo the verdict in their favor. Energy Transfer asked the judge to enter the judgment the jury found.