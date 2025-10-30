Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles, Royal Residence

Buckingham Palace says king's sympathies are with abuse victims
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 30, 2025 2:33 PM CDT
Palace: Prince Andrew Is Now Just Andrew
Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025.   (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

He's now the Andrew formerly known as a prince. Britain's King Charles III is stripping his brother of his remaining titles and evicting him from his royal residence, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. In a statement, the palace said Prince Andrew will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and not as a prince, the AP reports. The move follows revelations about Andrew's relationship with American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this month, he agreed to stop using the Duke of York title.

  • "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace's statement said, per the Telegraph. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

  • "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the palace said. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."
  • According to the BBC, the ex-prince will move to a property on the private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which will be funded by the king.
  • Andrew's finances have long been mysterious, and there was public outrage when it emerged that he was charged the symbolic rent of one peppercorn a year for the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion.
  • It "can't be overstated how serious a move this is," Noor Nanji writes at the BBC. "For someone who enjoys the trappings of royal life, this will be a personal blow, and likely very humiliating, for Andrew," she writes. "The negotiations won't have been easy. But the palace will have been well aware of the mood music, and how all of this looks to the public."

Read These Next
Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X