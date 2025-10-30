Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles, Royal Residence

He's now the Andrew formerly known as a prince. Britain's King Charles III is stripping his brother of his remaining titles and evicting him from his royal residence, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. In a statement, the palace said Prince Andrew will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and not as a prince, the AP reports. The move follows revelations about Andrew's relationship with American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this month, he agreed to stop using the Duke of York title.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace's statement said, per the Telegraph. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."