Call of Duty Is Becoming a Live-Action Movie

Call of Duty, one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, is becoming a feature film with Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan spearheading the adaptation, Paramount Pictures and Activision said Thursday. Berg and Sheridan will co-write the script and produce together, with Berg directing, the AP reports. The longtime friends previously collaborated on Hell or High Water, which received four Oscar nominations, and Wind River.
- The film will be live action, but no other details about the Call of Duty movie were immediately available. The first-person shooter game, which debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation, has sold over 500 million copies globally. Subsequent versions have delved into modern warfare as well.