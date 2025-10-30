Call of Duty Is Becoming a Live-Action Movie

Call of Duty, one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, is becoming a feature film with Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan spearheading the adaptation, Paramount Pictures and Activision said Thursday. Berg and Sheridan will co-write the script and produce together, with Berg directing, the AP reports. The longtime friends previously collaborated on Hell or High Water, which received four Oscar nominations, and Wind River.

The film will be live action, but no other details about the Call of Duty movie were immediately available. The first-person shooter game, which debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation, has sold over 500 million copies globally. Subsequent versions have delved into modern warfare as well.