With SNAP Cuts Looming, Some Trick-or-Treaters Will Get Groceries

When KC Neufeld announced on her Denver neighborhood's Facebook page that her family would be handing out ramen and packs of macaroni and cheese in addition to candy this Halloween, she wasn't expecting much of a response. The mother of twin 4-year-olds was just hoping to make a small difference in her working-class neighborhood as food aid funding for tens of millions of vulnerable Americans is expected to end Friday due to the government shutdown. Within two days, nearly 3,000 people had reacted to Neufeld's post, some thanking her and others announcing they would follow suit, the AP reports. "This post blew up way more than I ever anticipated and I'm severely unprepared," said Neufeld, 33, explaining that she is heading back to the store to get more food despite her family hitting their grocery budget for the week.

Neufeld is one of many people across the US preparing to give out shelf-stable foods to trick-or-treaters this year to help fill the void left by looming cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which helps about one in eight Americans buy groceries. A flurry of widely shared posts have popped up over the last several days as many people look for ways to help offset the surge in need. Some posts suggest foods to give out while others show recently acquired stocks of cheese sticks, mini cereals, canned soup, or even diapers ready for trick-or-treaters. Posts are often followed by a string of comments from people announcing similar plans, along with plenty of reminders not to forget the candy.

Emily Archambault, 29, and her sister-in-law Taylor Martin, 29, in La Porte, Indiana, will be putting out pasta and sauce, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, and other foods, along with diapers and wipes on Halloween. They're also collecting donations from members of their church. Their plan is to set everything out on a table away from where they're giving out candy, so families can take what they need without worrying about judgement. "It kind of takes a little bit of pressure off of the parents," said Martin. "You're out and about trick or treating and it's there and your kids probably won't even notice you're taking it."