Collins Takes Flak After ICE Announcement in Maine

Democratic rivals for Senate seat say she hasn't done enough to rein in agency
Posted Jan 30, 2026 11:01 AM CST
Graham Platner speaks at an anti-ICE rally outside of Sen. Susan Collins' Portland office on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.   (Brianna Soukup /Portland Press Herald via AP)

Sen. Susan Collins is touting a behind-the-scenes win on immigration enforcement in Maine, and her Democratic rivals are treating it as a political opening, not a victory. After a week of stepped-up Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity that led to 206 arrests and rattled immigrant communities, Collins announced Thursday that ICE had "ceased its enhanced operations" in the state.

  • The Republican, who faces a competitive re-election battle in November, said she had urged Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials to scale back the effort and thanked them for heeding her recommendations. ICE has not confirmed that the surge has formally ended, prompting doubts among advocates that the reprieve will last. Unlike two Senate Republicans, Collins has not said Noem should step down.

  • Democrats looking to unseat Collins quickly framed her statement as political cover, the New York Times reports. Gov. Janet Mills, a centrist Democrat running for the Senate, accused Collins of failing to use her clout as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee to rein in ICE, while still voting Thursday to advance a bill that would fund the agency's parent department without new accountability measures.
  • Progressive challenger Graham Platner went further, leading protests outside Collins' offices in Portland and Bangor and charging that she would "rather fund a fascist agency than stand up to this administration." Demonstrators chanted "Not a penny more for ICE" as temperatures hovered around 10 degrees. Platner said Collins had only gotten a "pinky promise" from the administration.

  • The enforcement surge left a visible mark on Maine: businesses short-staffed, over 1,000 Portland students absent in a single day, and families bracing for potential evictions as breadwinners were detained, according to mayors and school officials. Advocates say some of those arrested had employers and even sheriffs attesting to their lawful status or clean records. ICE officials, for their part, called the operation a success "despite the organized efforts from activist groups, radical politicians, and protesters to thwart our activities."
  • As campaigns trade blame, analysts note Collins' stance may still play to her image as a cautious moderate in a state split between a more liberal south and a conservative, Trump-friendly north.
  • Axios notes that as the only GOP-held Senate seat up for election this year in a state Kamala Harris won in 2024, Collins' seat is Democrats' top Senate target in the midterms.

