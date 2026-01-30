You've Never Seen a House Like 'Florida Man's Home'

A house that looks ordinary from the curb but is anything but ordinary inside has found a taker. The Pinellas Park, Florida, property—nicknamed the "Florida Man's Home" after the meme-ready archetype, per People —is under contract after being listed in December for $500,000, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Times . The seller's agent notes the deal is pending as of Jan. 6, though backup offers are still welcome, per the home's Zillow listing . The prospective buyers reportedly plan to turn the roughly 4,100-square-foot residence into an Airbnb so guests can sample its 22 themed rooms, reports People.

Those rooms range from whimsical to downright cinematic. There's a pirate's cove complete with suspension bridge, a Space Age-styled kitchen, a Western saloon, a 1950s hot rod room, an upstairs theater, and a chamber where taxidermied big cats loom overhead. Owner Jena Spencer says her parents spent decades transforming the original 800-square-foot house, starting in the 1980s when a fallen tree damaged the home. Instead of a routine repair, her late father, Bill Spencer, leaned into fantasy—boosted, she says, by a recent family trip to Disney World that helped inspire the haunted pirate-cove motif.

Spencer describes her father, who died in 2023, as the creative force, while her late mother, who died that same year, was the emotional anchor who made the anything-goes home feel welcoming. After her parents passed, maintaining the sprawling, elaborately customized property on her own became too difficult for Spencer, prompting the sale. She says she's comforted by the buyers' plan to share the place with short-term renters. The house, she says, is getting "a new chapter" so others can experience the outlandish home she grew up in.