Feds Can't Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione

Federal prosecutors can't seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a judge ruled Friday. US District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed, per the AP . Garnett left in place other federal charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole, per the New York Times . Mangione, 27, pleaded not guilty to federal and state murder charges. The state charges also carry the possibility of life in prison.

Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin Sept. 8. The state trial hasn't been scheduled yet. Thompson, 50, was killed on Dec. 4, 2024, as he walked to a midtown Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference. Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind. Police say "delay," "deny," and "depose" were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims. Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, was arrested five days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Following through on President Trump's campaign promise to vigorously pursue capital punishment, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered Manhattan federal prosecutors last April to seek the death penalty against Mangione. (A man was arrested for allegedly trying to bust Mangione out of prison.)