Progressive Outlet Nominates Minneapolis for Nobel

President Trump has made no secret he'd like to win the Nobel Peace Prize. This year, however, another contender stands in direct opposition to his policies. The left-leaning magazine the Nation has nominated the city of Minneapolis for the honor. In a piece published Wednesday, the editors argue that the city's response to the Trump administration's ICE tactics is a model of "nonviolent resistance," per the Hill .

"Through countless acts of courage and solidarity, the people of Minneapolis have challenged the culture of fear, hate, and brutality that has gripped the United States and too many other countries," the editors write. "Their nonviolent resistance has captured the imagination of the nation and the world." The editors note that no municipality has ever won the prize, but say that Minneapolis qualifies because it has "met and exceeded the (Nobel) committee's standard of promoting 'democracy and human rights, and work aimed at creating a better organized and more peaceful world.'"

The winner won't be announced until December. The 2025 winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, says she gave her medal to Trump during a visit to the White House.