Cops: Teen Killed Pregnant Woman After Truck Sale

A 19-year-old in suburban Chicago is facing murder charges stemming from a Facebook Marketplace sale of a truck. Nedas Revuckas, 19, of Westmont, is accused of fatally stabbing 30-year-old Eliza Morales, who was six months pregnant, inside her Downers Grove apartment Monday evening, reports Fox8 . Police say he also set the apartment on fire. Revuckas is charged with first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, robbery, arson, and aggravated animal cruelty, the latter because he allegedly wounded the family dog.

According to court records, Morales' husband had listed a 1994 Ford Ranger on Facebook Marketplace Saturday, per NBC Chicago. Revuckas allegedly responded, came to their home, and left with the truck. On Monday, messages between the men arranged for Revuckas to meet Morales at the apartment to swap license plates and get a bill of sale. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Morales handing him a tool outside, then, minutes later, letting him in as he returns with what appears to be a screwdriver concealed behind his back.

A struggle is later seen at the doorway, followed by smoke seeping from under the door about 20 minutes after that. Fire crews responding to the blaze found Morales inside with what authorities described as sharp-force injuries. An autopsy found she was stabbed 70 times. Revuckas is being held in DuPage County Jail as prosecutors review video and other evidence. Detectives say he was unhappy with the condition of the truck he bought.