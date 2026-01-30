Report: Grey's Anatomy Will Join Anti-ICE 'Shutdown'

Grey's Anatomy is taking a one-day break from scalpels and scripts to join a growing backlash against ICE, sources tell Deadline . Production on the long-running ABC medical drama will halt Friday after producers were told many crew members planned to skip work as part of a nationwide "shutdown" protesting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the sources say. Filming from the Shondaland/20th Television series is expected to resume Saturday. There's no word yet on other Hollywood sets going dark.

The shutdown was called by University of Minnesota student groups including the Somali Student Association and Black Student Union, following the fatal shootings of Minneapolis protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents. Minneapolis has become a focal point for anti-ICE activism. "The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country—to stop ICE's reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN," organizers said. "On Friday, January 30, join a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping. Vote NO to ICE funding."

The campaign has spread quickly on social media, boosted by celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Pedro Pascal, the Guardian reports. On Instagram, Pascal posted a drawing of Pretti and Good with the caption, "Pretti Good reason for a national strike." In Los Angeles, the Museum of Contemporary Art will close Friday, citing the nationwide call to pause and possible disruption from downtown demonstrations.

The shutdown comes amid a week of protests expected to culminate Saturday with an "ICE Out of Everywhere National Day of Action" organized by the group 50501. The Guardian reports that the group has also organized pressure campaigns including "No Housing for ICE," targeting hotels that host federal agents during immigration enforcement operations, and #DontServeICE, which urges businesses to refuse service to ICE agents.